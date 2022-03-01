GYEN (GYEN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $201,817.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $23.75 million and approximately $201,817.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.05 or 0.06649348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.38 or 0.99796351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

