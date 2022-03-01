Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

AFG opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.03 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day moving average of $135.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

