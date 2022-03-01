Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,254,882,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $341.29 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.46 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

