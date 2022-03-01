Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $980,000 Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 8.6% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $21,780,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $39.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Zymeworks Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.