Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $980,000 Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 8.6% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $21,780,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZYME opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $39.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.
Zymeworks Profile (Get Rating)
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.