Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases 13,202 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,916,000 after buying an additional 438,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after buying an additional 635,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 139,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,030,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,356,000 after buying an additional 129,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

