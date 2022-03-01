Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,311 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.
CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
