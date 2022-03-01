HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Reaches $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $163,500.76 and $37,353.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.47 or 0.06638430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,077.69 or 0.99815717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002749 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

