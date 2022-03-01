Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.