Hargreaves Lansdown plc to Issue Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2824 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.86) to GBX 1,224 ($16.42) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.72) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,093.40.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

