Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.
HRMY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.81 and a beta of 0.56. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $45.89.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.