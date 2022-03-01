Haven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $346,871.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.47 million and approximately $346,871.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00005122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,327.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.08 or 0.06664242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00255593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.22 or 0.00738183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00068169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.45 or 0.00400326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00195581 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,433,735 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

