Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

