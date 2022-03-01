Hays plc (LON:HAS) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.95

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 131.70 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 130.70 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.43).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Barclays upped their price target on Hays from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 205 ($2.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.21) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,887.03).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

