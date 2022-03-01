Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPY opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

