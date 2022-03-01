HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average is $199.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

