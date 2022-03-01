Head-To-Head Comparison: Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) versus SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 53.12% 7.12% 3.06%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of SLR Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and SLR Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.28 $15.45 million $1.71 10.58

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and SLR Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25

SLR Investment has a consensus price target of $19.31, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Dividends

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. SLR Investment pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes. Its investments include airport revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, hospital revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, and short term investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index and Lipper CE General & Insured Municipal Debt Funds (Leveraged) Average. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was formed on February 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

