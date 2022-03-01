Head-To-Head Review: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) versus RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MariMed and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $50.90 million 5.14 $2.14 million N/A N/A RingCentral $1.59 billion 7.56 -$83.00 million ($4.09) -31.99

MariMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

Risk & Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 16.12% 87.05% 18.61% RingCentral -23.59% -184.86% -10.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of RingCentral shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MariMed and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 RingCentral 0 3 17 1 2.90

MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. RingCentral has a consensus target price of $266.14, suggesting a potential upside of 103.41%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than RingCentral.

Summary

MariMed beats RingCentral on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

