Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,839 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $7,803,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 791,919 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

