Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HDIV opened at GBX 75.77 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £142.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 75.40 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 91.20 ($1.22). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

