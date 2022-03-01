Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON HDIV opened at GBX 75.77 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £142.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 75.40 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 91.20 ($1.22). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.