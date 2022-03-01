Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €87.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.19 ($94.59).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €70.84 ($79.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.80. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

