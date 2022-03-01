Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading Down 0.3%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.97). 40,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 140,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.98).
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 281.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £394.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)
Featured Articles
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.