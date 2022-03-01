Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

HSIC opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.13.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

