Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $51.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. 1,595,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,208. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 228,212 shares during the period.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

