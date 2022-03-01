Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,984. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 763.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.67. Heska has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSKA. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.50.
About Heska (Get Rating)
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heska (HSKA)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.