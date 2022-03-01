Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,984. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 763.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.67. Heska has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSKA. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Heska by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

