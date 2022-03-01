HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,637 Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

