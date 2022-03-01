HighTower Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 115,848 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter.

FMAT stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

