HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

