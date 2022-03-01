HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

NYSE ITT opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

