HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,647 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $8,281,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.72 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.50.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.