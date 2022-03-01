HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $228.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.11. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,554 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

