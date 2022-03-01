Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $88,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

