Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,403,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

