Hollencrest Capital Management Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Black Knight accounts for 1.2% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.12% of Black Knight worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.51. 16,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,203. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

