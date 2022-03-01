Hollencrest Capital Management Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,649. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

