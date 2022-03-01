Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 449 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.61 on Tuesday, hitting $862.82. 823,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,281,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $965.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $866.50 billion, a PE ratio of 177.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.