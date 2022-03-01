Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,509,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.