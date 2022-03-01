Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) to post $26.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.53 million and the highest is $27.60 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.63 million to $126.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $135.13 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $141.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,313. The company has a market capitalization of $328.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.