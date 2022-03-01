Horizon Protocol Price Hits $0.0679 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $129,000.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.53 or 0.06755496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.48 or 1.00207643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

