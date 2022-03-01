Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.870-$2.030 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.87-$2.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 138,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

