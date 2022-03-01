HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €146.00 by Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €146.00 ($164.04) price objective by Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HBH stock opened at €117.60 ($132.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €75.00 ($84.27) and a 52 week high of €140.10 ($157.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €114.40.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.