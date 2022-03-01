Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -608.80 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,245,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 236,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

