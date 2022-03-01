Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $19.72 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.89 or 0.06711335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.19 or 0.99821657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002797 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

