Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

HHC stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,385. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

