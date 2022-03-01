Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) PT Lowered to GBX 940 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 941 ($12.63) to GBX 940 ($12.61) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Howden Joinery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $970.00.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.