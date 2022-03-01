Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.80. 253,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

