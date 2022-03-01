Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,250,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

