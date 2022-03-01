Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,550,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 139,805 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,058,000 after acquiring an additional 330,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 194,729 shares during the last quarter.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

