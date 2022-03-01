Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

