Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 137,500 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $41,860,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 152.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OWL opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $35,254,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,927,877 shares of company stock worth $75,614,494.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

