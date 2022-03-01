Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 19,401 Shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COVA. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the third quarter worth $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 93.9% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

